Donovan Mitchell Signs Adidas Contract Extension

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and adidas have announced a multi-year contract extension. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but the deal includes at least two more signature basketball shoes and other opportunities for the NBA All-Star.

The extension will bring Mitchell's signature sneaker line through its ninth and tenth iterations, with the D.O.N. Issue #9 and D.O.N. Issue #10. scheduled to hit shelves in the future.

Donovan Mitchell's Statement

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #8. | adidas

"From the beginning, adidas has allowed me to be myself and build something that feels authentic to how I view the game," said Mitchell in a press release.

"The D.O.N. franchise has grown into so much more and I'm proud that we get to keep that story going. I'm just as excited about continuing the work with Spida Elite Camp and working towards creating more opportunities for young hoopers."

More Camps and NIL Opportunities

Donovan Mitchell at Spida Elite Camp. | adidas

The contract extension also continues Mitchell's commitment to developing the next generation of basketball talent through the Spida Elite Camp.

According to the brand, the continued partnership with adidas will allow Mitchell and the brand to build on the camps' momentum, create new opportunities for athletes to grow, and help them find their own path in basketball.

Plus, as part of the extension, adidas will continue its commitment to Greenwich Country Day School and its NIL program, supporting the school's vision to elevate its basketball program while creating greater opportunities for student-athletes.

Mitchell's Adidas History

Donovan Mitchell at NBA Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell has worn adidas since his collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals. The former 13th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft officially signed with adidas before his rookie season.

After his rapid ascension as a star in the league, Mitchell's first signature adidas basketball shoe launched in July 2019.

Earlier this year, Mitchell debuted his eighth signature sneaker. This week, Mitchell highlighted the new partnership between adidas and the Tennessee Volunteers by wearing a player-exclusive orange-and-white colorway of the D.O.N. Issue #8 at NBA Media Day.

Mitchell's Role with Adidas

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are two key players for adidas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell has been a consistent star for adidas basketball. Even better for the brand, Mitchell shares the backcourt with Cavaliers teammate and adidas signature athlete James Harden.

Along with Mitchell and Harden, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards completes the trio of top-three adidas players in the NBA.

With this new contract extension, fans can expect more exciting developments from adidas and Mitchell. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.