The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' Honors Lakers Arena

Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant won all five of his NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Staples Center. But Bryant started his legendary career playing his home games in the Great Western Forum.

The Forum hosted the Lakers from 1967 to 1999, and Nike is using Bryant's first signature sneaker to honor the iconic venue in Inglewood. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' colorway.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 4. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Athletes and fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find the Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

Details on the Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' colorway. | Nike

The 'City of Champions' colorway sports a premium leather upper in Work Blue with pre-aged Summit White overlays to create a retro aesthetic similar to the Lakers' original uniforms. The Metallic Gold details are a nod to the Lakers' success in the Fabulous Forum.

A Metallic Gold grid pattern appears on the Work Blue insoles with the numbers "67-99" on the inside of the tongues as another tribute to the Forum. The Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe Sheath logos provide the finishing touch.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' outsole. | Nike

Bryant debuted his first signature sneaker with Nike in 2005 (in the Staples Center). The Nike Kobe 1 Protro returned in 2019 with performance tech upgrades. The updated model has dropped in original colorways and new colorways like the 'City of Champions.'

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro features a smaller carbon fiber shank compared to the original, along with a full-length Zoom Air unit, resulting in a smooth ride and continuous responsiveness on court. The multi-directional traction pattern still garners strong reviews from hoopers.

History

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' colorway. | Nike

Many Lakers fans are old enough to have watched every step of Bryant's career from the Forum to the Staples Center. The Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' is a well-deserved tribute to Inglewood and the roots of Bryant's Lakers tenure.

The Nike Kobe line is firing on all cylinders, releasing multiple sneakers per month. There are plenty of options to choose from, but the 'City of Champions' colorway is a must-have for old-school Lakers fans.

