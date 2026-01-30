The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Hydrogen Blue" Drops This Weekend

After years of infrequent sneaker drops, Nike is releasing Kobe Bryant's signature basketball shoes at a rapid pace. Multiple Nike Kobe shoes are hitting shelves over the coming weeks, with another new colorway just added to the release calendar.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro dropped in five familiar "Team Bank" colorways but has since branched out with new styles like the "Purple Dynasty." This weekend, the fan-favorite hoop shoe returns in a new "Hydrogen Blue" colorway.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hydrogen Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hydrogen Blue" colorway drops on Sunday, February 1. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes and $122 big kid sizes on Nike.com.

While the shoes will be available exclusively on Nike's website, it is unlikely they will sell out upon release. So far, the Nike Kobe 9 Low EM Protro has stuck on shelves in most colorways.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hydrogen Blue" colorway. | Nike

The "Hydrogen Blue" colorway features a Light Photo Blue upper, while Hydrogen Blue provides complementary detailing on the outsole and ankle collar. The Nike Swoosh logos pop off the sides of the shoes in White.

Like every colorway of the model, the "Hydrogen Blue" features the iconic Nike Swoosh logos, Kobe Sheath logos, and heel stitches as a nod to Bryant's Achilles surgery. Look closer, and there is the Kobe signature and Kobe Code on the side of the midsoles. The shoes come with a pair of laces in Hydrogen Blue and White.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hydrogen Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro features an Engineered Mesh upper, a new Nike React foam midsole, cable lacing system, and the legendary "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern that remains one of the best innovations in Nike Basketball history.

According to Nike's product description, the pressure mapping-designed, minimal-rubber outsole delivers durable traction and mimics the natural contours of the foot. This updated version of the Nike Kobe 9 Low is a true upgrade from the original model.

History

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Hydrogen Blue" colorway. | Nike

It has been 12 years since Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 9 Low as he returned from a torn Achilles tendon, and the model is still capable of performing at the highest levels of basketball.

This performance model brings back the shoe that supported the Black Mamba during his triumphant return to the floor and gives it an upgrade.

