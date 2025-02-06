First Look: Kevin Durant's 18th Signature Nike Sneaker
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Basketball fans are closely monitoring Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant's availability at the NBA trade deadline. Meanwhile, sneakerheads are focused on new pictures of Durant's unreleased 18th signature Nike basketball shoe.
On Wednesday evening, Boardroom shared five high-quality pictures of the Nike KD18 on Instagram. Even better, the news outlet confirmed that the unreleased basketball shoes will officially launch this Spring.
While we know Durant's new sneaker launches always coincide with the NBA Playoffs, Nike has not official provided a launch date, tech specs, or pricing. Sole Retriever is reporting the Nike KD 18 "New-stalgia" will release alongside a similar colorway on April 18, 2025.
Additionally, we can see that Nike and Durant continued the theme of paying homage to retro sneakers from the brand's iconic catalog. Even better, fans are reacting positively to the new pictures compared to the mixed reviews of unofficial images which surfaced in October.
More: A'ja Wilson unveils her first signature Nike basketball shoe.
The Air Max and Air Penny have inspired recent iterations of Durant's signature line, and the Nike KD18 has a design inspired by the Nike Air Terra Humara. A favorite in Durant's hometown of Washington D.C.
Online shoppers (and potentially new fanbases) who cannot wait to buy Durant's sneakers can choose from a wide selection of the Nike KD17 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Durant signed a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike in April 2023. So, basketball fans can count on seeing new Nike KD sneakers for a long time to come.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.