Adidas Signs Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith to NIL Deal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a flagship for Nike Football. But the Swoosh just got Moss'd by its biggest competitor. Adidas has announced the signing of Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Smith, one of the biggest stars in college football, joins the growing adidas roster of student-athlete partners.
"One of the most memorable moments from last season was losing my black stripe and officially becoming a Buckeye," says Jeremiah Smith.
"Fast forward a year, and I'm blessed to be adding three, joining the fastest brand in football. It's crazy to be partnering with a brand that has such a talented roster of players and that I've been wearing since I was a young kid. We're not done yet."
Smith will represent the three stripes in a variety of brand marketing campaigns, including in an upcoming campaign alongside one of the best young female athletes in the nation.
"We're building a roster of collegiate athletes that are writing new chapters, creating legacies and shattering records for their programs and universities," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing.
"As the face of the next generation of elite football players, Jeremiah has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the game, making him a perfect fit for our roster of athletes."
During his freshman season, Smith tallied 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, culminating in a win at the National Championship for The Ohio State University.
Smith's record-breaking season earned him first-team All-America honors from USA Today and was voted the Big Ten Conference's Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year and the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.
The adidas roster features incredible talent in college football and the NFL. Stars include Patrick Mahomes, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Amon-Ra St.Brown, Garrett Wilson, Chris Jones, Trevor Lawrence, and Michael Penix Jr.
Smith also joins Emeka Egbuka and Wilson as Buckeyes on the adidas roster, as well as two members of adidas' recently announced adizero NIL class – Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt – who have both committed to play for the Buckeyes.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
More Football News
Washington Huskies unveil new adidas football uniforms.
Interview: Patrick Mahomes eyes the upcoming NFL season with new eyewear.
Interview: Deion Sanders discusses his favorite sneakers and the future of his Nike line.
Nike dominated the EA Sports College Football 26 cover.