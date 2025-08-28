Travis Kelce and American Eagle Drop Apparel Collaboration
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known for his unmatched style in the NFL. Kelce routinely grabs headlines with his footwear, but his latest foray into the fashion industry is leading the news today.
On Wednesday, American Eagle announced the launch of AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce. It is a limited-edition product collaboration with Kelce's sportswear and lifestyle brand built on connection and self-expression.
After a year in the design process, AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce merges fashion, sports, and culture—pairing the No. 1 jeans brand for Gen Z with one of the most recognizable faces in football and entertainment.
Campaign Details
"I've had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the 'AE x TK' collection to life," Kelce said in a press release.
"I started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up authentically and having fun with style, and we wanted this collab to reflect that same energy. I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own. I'm excited for it to finally be out in the world."
As Creative Director, Kelce and his team were involved in every step of the process alongside the AE team. Remaining true to his core philosophy of “live to play,” Kelce took a hands-on approach from design inspiration to fabric, color palette, sample selection, silhouette refinement, and graphic creation.
Kelce enlisted friends and fellow athletes to star in the campaign, including tennis star Anna Frey, basketball guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith, basketball prospect Kiyan Anthony, and gold medalist and world-class gymnast Suni Lee.
Collection Highlights
The collection rolls out in two drops on August 27 and September 24, featuring more than 90 pieces priced between $14.95 and $179.95. Products evoke Kelce's unique style, delivering an elevated take on everyday essentials.
Some of Kelce's personal favorites include:
- Heavyweight, vintage-inspired tees.
- Reimagined varsity jackets, cricket sweaters, rugby polos, and utility cargos.
- Soft chenille pieces and cashmere sets.
- Bespoke Graphics reflective of the world of AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce.
The AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce campaign will debut to consumers across the globe through an impressive rollout of high-impact placements across all social platforms.
