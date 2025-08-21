T.J. Watt Teams Up With Abercrombie & Fitch on Co-Designed Collection
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has dominated opponents' backfields throughout his entire NFL career. Now, Watt is taking on the sportswear industry.
On Thursday morning, Abercrombie & Fitch announced the debut of a multi-season partnership with T.J. Watt and his wife, former professional soccer player Dani Watt.
The first release of the co-designed collection for Abercrombie's activewear brand, Your Personal Best (YPB), dropped online and in stores today.
It will feature styles for both men and women. For men, the first drop of the collection will contain shorts, tees, tanks, and hoodies. The women's line will feature leggings, sports bras, and sweatshirts. Pricing ranges from $29 - $90 and will be available on abercrombie.com and in stores.
The performance products feature super soft, squat-proof and breathable bottoms, performance tops with four-way stretch, studio outer layers, and trending fashion details like cutouts and straps. The styles are available in a wide selection of sizes, ranging from XXS-XXL with additional options for long and short lengths.
This exciting partnership marks Abercrombie's first-ever collaboration for the YPB activewear line. The collection will roll out in three seasonal drops: Fall 2025, Spring 2026, and Summer 2026.
T.J. first discovered Abercrombie's Your Personal Best line when his wife, Dani, added it to his training wardrobe. He was impressed by the quality and began wearing the items consistently throughout his entire training routine. From warmups to recovery, T.J. could count on Abercrombie's YPB apparel.
The strong impression created an authentic connection that sparked a deeper partnership, and conversations with Abercrombie about creating a collection together.
"Working with such a great design and marketing team at Abercrombie, and being able to do this alongside my wife has been absolutely incredible," said T.J.
"Whether you're an athlete or not, we wanted to create something for everyone that was versatile enough to take you from a workout to running errands, with a polished, performance-inspired look that works seamlessly on or off the field. Dani and I are proud of what we created and excited for people to experience it."
Since its launch in 2022, YPB has aimed to empower customers to be their personal best, from high-intensity workouts to low-key moments and everything in between.
