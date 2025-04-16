The Top Sneaker Moments from Jackie Robinson Day in MLB
Yesterday, MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day. Teams celebrated the trail-blazing athletes' remarkable accomplishments with touching tributes, and players used their on-field gear to pay homage in unique ways.
Additionally, a few of the major sneaker brands got in on the action with player-exclusive and general-release drops. The clear winners among footwear companies were Nike and Jordan Brand.
The day started off with Nike releasing one of its most iconic silhouettes in a fresh new colorway. The Nike Cortez TXT "Jackie Robinson Day" dropped in limited numbers at 10:00 a.m. EST for $100 in adult sizes.
The sneakers sold out quickly, and MLB managers rocking the kicks on the field later that night only added to the hype. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was among the skippers wearing the limited-edition shoes.
Online shoppers can find the sneakers at an average resale price of $177 on StockX. There will not be a restock, so fans can expect resale prices to steadily climb over time.
The second drop of the day connected two of the most popular African American baseball players of all time. Ken Griffey Jr.'s retro Nike cleats were released in limited numbers on Tuesday morning.
Griffey's second signature baseball cleat sported a grey upper with black detailing. The most eye-catching part of the design was the No. 42 appearing in every team's jersey font.
The Nike Air Griffey 2 MCS "Jackie Robinson Day" was released online for $160 in adult sizes. The performance baseball cleats now have an average resale price of $213 on StockX.
As players took the field on Tuesday, Jordan Brand players garnered the most attention. Jumpman designed player-exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan 3 to celebrate the special day.
MLB All-Stars like Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Elly De La Cruz, and more were all spotted wearing the Air Jordan 3 "Jackie Robinson Day."
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, they will not be able to buy the special Air Jordan 3 with the No. 42 on the back heel. However, they can find Air Jordan 3 baseball cleats in general-release colorways on the Nike website.
MLB players who were not hooked up with limited-edition or player-exclusive kicks still found ways to celebrate Robinson's legacy. Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor wore custom kicks.
Naylor wore custom Air Jordan 11 cleats in a Jackie Robinson-inspired colorway. The kicks featured a blue upper with Robinson's face, jersey number, and quotes air-brushed onto the heels.
As always, MLB players did not miss an opportunity to celebrate Robinson's unmatched legacy. Even better, they used their footwear to help tell the story to the youngest generation of fans.
