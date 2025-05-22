Gone Fishing: Luka Doncic's Sneakers Embrace NBA Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an early exit from the Western Conference Playoffs. Naturally, that leads to jokes about vacations to Cancun or fishing trips to pristine areas.
That is no joke for Lakers guard Luka Doncic. The grind never stops for Doncic, but he does love to fish when given a break. Doncic's fourth signature sneaker with Jordan Brand is embracing his love of the sport.
The Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Fishing" officially drops on Friday, May 29. Online shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes in adult ($140) and big kid ($110) sizing on the Nike website.
The "Gone Fishing" colorway sports a mesmerizing blend of Light Arctic Pink, Opti Yellow, Laser Orange, and Black on the silhouette. Jordan Brand even added fish to the back of the heels and a fishing lure-inspired charm.
The earthy colorway draws inspiration from the waters of Slovenia's Lake Bled and the global "Gone Fishing" that captures Doncic's joy for fishing and boating.
In addition to the shoes, an accompanying Luka apparel collection furthers the Gone Fishing theme. The apparel collection includes a hoodie, T-shirt, and shorts.
"My favorite thing to do in the offseason is to get out on the boat and go fishing, which I've been doing since I was young," said Doncic.
"I love the peace and the space of the ocean, driving the boat and getting some sun. Just like basketball, fishing teaches me patience — and helps me relax and prepare for the next season."
In addition to looking good and telling a cool story, the Jordan Luka 4 performs at a high level on the hardwood. The performance basketball shoe touts Flightwire technology in the upper for strong yet flexible containment.
A snappy and responsive Air Zoom unit in the forefoot sits inside of a full-length Cushlon foam midsole. Meanwhile, the IsoPlate adds additional stability and support. Lastly, a compass on the rubber outsole nods to how Doncic plays on the court and completes the nautical theme.
NBA fans can try to joke about Doncic's early offseason, but his game and signature sneaker line are nothing to laugh about. The face of Jordan Brand will be back and well-rested next season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dedicates MVP sneakers to his wife.
The Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" returns this weekend.
The Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" gets a Summer 2025 release date.
The Nike KD18 "DMV Drive" honors Kevin Durant's hometown.
Foot Locker Memorial Day Sale: Save 40% on Summer's hottest sneakers.