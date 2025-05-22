Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dedicates MVP Sneakers to His Wife
This week has been one of the most memorable times in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's young career. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard won the NBA MVP award and dedicated a heartfelt colorway of his first signature Converse basketball shoe to his wife.
Fresh off the announcement of winning the league's Most Valuable Player Award, Gilgeous-Alexander rolled out the "Hail Clay" colorway of the Converse SHAI 001.
The colorway draws inspiration from Hailey Gilgeous-Alexander's eye color. Even better, her husband combined it with his MVP award dedicated to Hailey.
"Inspired by the color of the eyes of my Most Valuable Person, my beautiful wife Hailey," said Gilgeous-Alexander.
Following Gilgeous-Alexander's emotional MVP speech, Converse posted an artsy 20-second hype video depicting the basketball shoes getting crafted with clay.
The Converse SHAI 001 "Hail Clay" will forever be synonymous with Hailey and the 2025 NBA MVP Award. The monochromatic colorway is already receiving positive reviews from NBA fans on social media.
Basketball fans and hoopers will be eager to buy a pair of the Converse SHAI 001 "Hail Clay" colorway. However, they must wait longer as Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe does not yet have an official launch date.
The tentative launch date for the Converse SHAI 001 is Fall 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. Additionally, the "Butter" colorway will be the first style to hit shelves.
So, sneakerheads must be patient while waiting for the release of Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-inspired sneakers.
Not only is Gilgeous-Alexander the NBA MVP and a signature athlete for Converse, but he is also helping lead the brand's basketball division.
In April 2024, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a massive contract extension with Converse. The sneaker deal made Gilgeous-Alexander the Creative Director of Converse Basketball.
The Thunder are currently up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals, so fans can expect more heat from "SGA" in the NBA Playoffs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
