The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' Returns This Weekend — How to Buy

Nike is dropping the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' for the first time in almost a decade.

Pat Benson

The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' drops on Saturday, May 24.
The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' drops on Saturday, May 24. / Nike
Michael Jordan had not yet won any NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls by 1989. However, Jordan's signature sneaker line with Nike had already achieved legendary status.

The Air Jordan 4 was an instant hit and a sign of things to come for Jordan and the Bulls. Of the handful of original colorways, none have enjoyed as much enduring popularity as the 'White Cement' colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' has not been re-released since 2016, but the iconic hoop shoes are finally hitting shelves again this weekend.

Side view of the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement.'
The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' drops in full-family sizing. / Nike

The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 24. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champ's Sports.

The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' will be available in full-family sizing. That means adult ($225), big kid ($160), little kid ($100), and toddler ($85) sizing. It is a slightly higher retail price than other colorways of the Air Jordan 4.

Thanks to the popularity and hype surrounding these kicks, they will sell out fast online. Shoppers who miss the drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

The "Nike Air" logo on the Air Jordan 4.
The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' features all of the original details. / Nike

The 'White Cement' colorway stays true to the 1989 original with a premium Summit White leather upper contrasted by Tech Grey featuring the fan-favorite cement grey speckles.

Other important details include the red "Jumpman Flight" branding on the tongues, "Nike Air" logos on the heel, and Nike Swoosh on the outsoles. Lastly, the tongues' upside-down "Air Jordan" branding provides the finishing touch.

The Air Jordan 4 is no longer considered a performance basketball model as it has transcended the sport to become a legendary lifestyle sneaker. But it still touts a padded collar, Air-assisted polyurethane midsole, and rubber outsole sporting a herringbone traction pattern.

Nike logo on the Air Jordan 4 outsole.
Original Nike branding appears on the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' colorway. / Nike

MJ's signature sneaker line has made a lot of great history since 1989, but the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' remains some of his most beloved sneakers.

Sneakerheads of all ages have their favorite kicks, and many fans point to the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' as their personal grails. Consumers can expect lots of competition over these legendary basketball shoes this weekend.

Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

