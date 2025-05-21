The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' Returns This Weekend — How to Buy
Michael Jordan had not yet won any NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls by 1989. However, Jordan's signature sneaker line with Nike had already achieved legendary status.
The Air Jordan 4 was an instant hit and a sign of things to come for Jordan and the Bulls. Of the handful of original colorways, none have enjoyed as much enduring popularity as the 'White Cement' colorway.
The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' has not been re-released since 2016, but the iconic hoop shoes are finally hitting shelves again this weekend.
The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 24. Online shoppers can buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Champ's Sports.
The Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' will be available in full-family sizing. That means adult ($225), big kid ($160), little kid ($100), and toddler ($85) sizing. It is a slightly higher retail price than other colorways of the Air Jordan 4.
Thanks to the popularity and hype surrounding these kicks, they will sell out fast online. Shoppers who miss the drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The 'White Cement' colorway stays true to the 1989 original with a premium Summit White leather upper contrasted by Tech Grey featuring the fan-favorite cement grey speckles.
Other important details include the red "Jumpman Flight" branding on the tongues, "Nike Air" logos on the heel, and Nike Swoosh on the outsoles. Lastly, the tongues' upside-down "Air Jordan" branding provides the finishing touch.
The Air Jordan 4 is no longer considered a performance basketball model as it has transcended the sport to become a legendary lifestyle sneaker. But it still touts a padded collar, Air-assisted polyurethane midsole, and rubber outsole sporting a herringbone traction pattern.
MJ's signature sneaker line has made a lot of great history since 1989, but the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' remains some of his most beloved sneakers.
Sneakerheads of all ages have their favorite kicks, and many fans point to the Air Jordan 4 'White Cement' as their personal grails. Consumers can expect lots of competition over these legendary basketball shoes this weekend.
