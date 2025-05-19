Ja Morant's Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" Gets Summer 2025 Release Date
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's signature Nike sneaker line lost steam after a tremendous first model. However, the third installment looks to be the best yet.
Earlier this Spring, Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 in the "Max Volume" colorway. Although the shoe made its official introduction in an ugly loss during the NBA Playoffs, it still received tons of praise from the sneaker community.
Luckily, we have an official release date for the highly anticipated hoop shoe. According to multiple outlets, the Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" colorway will drop on Friday, August 15, 2025.
Online shoppers will be able to buy the "Max Volume" colorway in adult ($130), grade school ($100), and pre-school ($85) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
While the "Max Volume" is the launch colorway, it will not be the first style to actually hit the streets. The Nike Ja 3 "NY vs. NY" is expected to be released in July 2025.
Currently, details about the tech specs are still limited. We do know that the model features full-length ZoomX foam cushioning. Additionally, it introduces an all-new bulldog micro-traction pattern on the outsole.
The silhouette features a bold "scratch" design, nodding to Morant's first two signature sneakers. Additionally, the downward Swoosh logo next to the lateral frame forms the word "Ja."
The official launch of the Nike Ja 3 in July cannot get here soon enough. Luckily, online shoppers can find Morant's second signature sneaker at a discount in most styles on the Nike website.
NBA fans and sneakerheads can expect another exciting Summer from Morant and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
