Foot Locker Memorial Day Sale: Save 40% on Summer's Hottest Shoes
Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means the unofficial start of Summer. Every sneakerhead knows it is time to store away dark, heavy sneakers for a fresh pair of kicks.
As we head into warmer weather, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are heating things up with must-shop deals from top brands timed to Memorial Day weekend to help kick off the season in style.
Sneakerheads looking to refresh their Summer footwear rotation have a limited-time chance to score some of the season's hottest kicks are discounted by as much as 40% from the retail price.
After temporarily dropping prices earlier this weekend, the savings continue from May 23 – May 27 with up to 40% off select styles in stores and online at Foot Locker.
Luckily for parents (and children getting out of school), the Summer Kickoff Sale extends to Kids Foot Locker. Small sneakerheads can save up to 40% on select styles from May 22– May 26 online and in stores at Kids Foot Locker.
Meanwhile, Champs Sports is bringing the heat, too. Shoppers can save up to 30% on the hottest styles throughout all of Memorial Day weekend. This deal is available online and in-store from May 22 – May 26.
All of the major sneaker brands will see their most popular products enjoyed at a discount. Adidas, HOKA, New Balance, Nike, On, and PUMA will have lifestyle and performance shoes marked way down.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dedicates MVP sneakers to his wife.
The Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" returns this weekend.
The Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" gets a Summer 2025 release date.
The Nike A'One "OG Pearl" is still available online (for now).