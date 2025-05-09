HEYDUDE Steps onto the Green with First Golf Shoe Launch
Like all great competitors, HEYDUDE cannot be stopped. The American footwear brand has endeared itself to people of all ages thanks to its laid-back style and lightweight models.
After dominating the lifestyle sneaker market, where is there left to go? The answer is the performance industry. On Friday, HEYDUDE officially launched its first-ever golf shoes.
After teasing the launch of Instagram, HEYDUDE has launched the Wally and Wendy golf shoes in men's and women's sizing. Online shoppers can buy the golf shoes for $85 and $90 on the brand's website.
The Wally is the men's version, and the Wendy is the women's option. Both styles feature a relaxed fit with ample roominess, allowing for a laid-back, easygoing feel.
The Wally Golf Essentials allow athletes to birdie in comfort with these new go-to mesh kicks. They feature a removable foam insole, speckled midsole, spike-less golf traction pattern, and front heel loops for easy-on and easy-off.
Meanwhile, the Wendy Golf Classic features a synthetic leather upper, removable kiltie for a touch of flair, and traction for smooth moves (at the bar). These new go-to shoes have everything you need to conquer happy hour.
Capitalizing on the moment, HEYDUDE enlisted popular athletes and influencers to debut the golf shoes at the 2025 Creator Classic today at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Most performance footwear companies continuously raise the prices of their golf shoes while sacrificing affordability and style. That is not the case for HEYDUDE's new golf collection.
Spring is here, and Summer is right around the corner, so sneakerheads can count on HEYDUDE to bring even more heat this year. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
