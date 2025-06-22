Flash Sale: Ja Morant's Nike Sneakers are Just $39 Online
Tonight is the last night of the NBA season, but basketball fans still have reasons to cheer. Almost all of the major sneaker brands and retailers are slashing prices on this year's latest models.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuted his third signature Nike sneaker during the Western Conference Playoffs. That hype immediately redirected fans' attention to the upcoming release.
However, the Nike Ja 2 is currently enjoying a major flash sale online at one of the country's most popular sportswear stores. The Nike Ja 2 launched at a retail price of $120 but is marked down to as low as $39 (67% off) in select styles. Below is what sneakerheads must know about the sale.
The Nike Ja 2 is currently available in 11 colorways at Dick's Sporting Goods. The initial retail prices for the colorways ranged from $120-$135 in adult sizes.
However, prices for six of the 11 colorways have been slashed: Twelve Time ($39), Last Call ($45), Blue Beyond ($53), In the Woods ($59), Night Vision ($70), and Purple Sky ($90).
According to the Dick's Sporting Goods website, today is the last day of the flash sale. All offers are currently valid through Sunday, June 22. So, online shoppers must act fast.
In addition to looking sharp, the Nike Ja 2 offers solid performance technology at an unbelievable price. Morant's signature line is crafted for young hoopers, and Nike executes that plan perfectly with its design.
The model's lightweight mesh upper offers comfort and breathability, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives hoopers even more breathability. Lastly, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease.
Morant signed with Nike in May 2019 before officially being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in that year's NBA Draft. Since then, Morant has launched two installments of Morant's signature sneakers, with a third on the way this summer.
