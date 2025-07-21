The 25 Best Back-to-School Shoes of 2025
As a child of two public school teachers, back-to-school commercials always sounded the alarm in my household when I was growing up. Now, as a father and sneaker reporter, I take the duty of helping students find new school shoes very seriously.
Most families can only afford one new pair of shoes for the entire school year. Luckily, there have never been more footwear options for students (and teachers) of all ages.
Based on comfort, style, and versatility, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI has ranked the top 25 back-to-school shoes of 2025. Good luck and godspeed this school year.
25. On Cloud Sky
Why We Love It: The Swiss sportswear brand On is taking over the sneaker industry thanks to its incredibly comfortable and durable shoes. These kicks can last throughout the fall and spring semesters.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the On Cloud collection in adult ($160) and kid ($110) sizing at Foot Locker.
24. Reebok Engine A
Why We Love It: Angel Reese's first signature sneaker doesn't launch until next year. However, athletes and fans can rock her player-exclusive Reebok hoop shoes now.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Reebok Engine A in adult sizing ($120) at Reebok.com.
23. adidas Spezial
Why We Love It: No matter how many decades past, the adidas Spezial remains popular. Its timeless design makes it a perfect option for sporty and stylish students.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from dozens of colorways of the adidas Spezial in adult ($110) and kid ($90) sizing at adidas.com.
22. Jordan Tatum 3
Why We Love It: Jayson Tatum's third signature sneaker launched too late for the start of last school year. However, the Jordan Tatum 3 is ready to show off this fall.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Jordan Tatum 3 in adult ($130) and kid ($90) sizing before discounts are applied at Nike.com.
21. ANTA KAI 2
Why We Love It: Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker line stands out thanks to its unmatched performance technology and style. The ANTA KAI 2 is built for the boldest of athletes.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the ANTA KAI 2 in adult sizing ($125-$140) at ANTA.com.
20. Curry 12
Why We Love It: Stephen Curry's 12 signature sneaker embraced an outer space theme for most colorways due to his gravitational pull on the basketball court (and in the footwear industry).
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Curry 12 in adult ($140) and kid ($100) sizing before discounts are applied at Foot Locker.
19. Nike Dunk Low
Why We Love It: The hype around the Nike Dunk Low has finally calmed down, which means shoppers can easily get their hands on the hottest colorways of the iconic sneakers.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Dunk Low in adult ($120) and kid ($90) sizing before discounts are applied at Foot Locker.
18. adidas Gazelle
Why We Love It: The adidas Gazelle has transcended sports to become a staple among fashionable sneakerheads. Best of all, there are dozens of styles to choose from online.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Gazelle in adult ($120) and kid ($80) sizing at adidas.com.
17. Air Jordan 1 Low
Why We Love It: It has been 40 years since Michael Jordan's iconic Air Jordan sneaker line took flight, and there are no signs of its popularity ever coming back down to earth.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low in adult ($140) and kid ($110) sizing at a discount on the Foot Locker website.
16. Brooks Ghost 16
Why We Love It: These road-running shoes tout DNA Tuned, innovative nitrogen-infused cushioning. Best of all, they are stylish enough to wear before, during, and after your run.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Brooks Ghost 16 in adult sizing ($165) at Brooks Running.
15. Nike Air Max Dn8
Why We Love It: More air, less bulk. Nike has streamlined one of its most popular silhouettes to not only meet challenges, but soar over them.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Air Max Dn8 in adult ($200) and kid ($160) sizing at Nike.com.
14. New Balance 9060
Why We Love It: The New Balance 9060 features a design that is both of the past and future. This lifestyle sneaker can stand out in any situation.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the New Balance 9060 in adult ($150) and kid ($110) sizing at Foot Locker.
13. adidas D.O.N. Issue #7
Why We Love It: Donovan Mitchell's signature sneaker line continues to excite fans of all ages while pushing the design of hoop shoes forward.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 in adult ($120) and kid ($90) sizing at Foot Locker and adidas.com.
12. Nike Sabrina 3
Why We Love It: Sabrina Ionescu's third signature sneaker launched earlier this week. Fans can rock her latest kicks or pick up earlier models at a deep discount.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Sabrina 3 in adult ($105) and kid ($140) sizing at Nike.com.
11. Nike Ja 2
Why We Love It: Ja Morant's second signature basketball shoe is designed to make clutch plays on the court and in the classroom, thanks to its performance style.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Ja 2 at a major discount in adult and kid sizing ($60-$105) at DicksSportingGoods.com.
10. Air Jordan 3
Why We Love It: Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker continues to find new fans with each generation of sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 3 is ready to take off before the school bell rings.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 3 in adult ($210) and kid ($160) sizing at Foot Locker.
9. Nike Vomero 18
Why We Love It: The Nike Vomero 18 kept selling out earlier this year. Luckily, supply has finally caught up with demand before the start of the new semester.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Vomero 18 in adult ($155) and kid ($120) sizing at Nike.com.
8. adidas AdiZero EVO
Why We Love It: The adidas AdiZero EVO is one of the most comfortable running shoes while also offering a sharp style for the new school year.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas AdiZero EVO in adult ($150) and kid ($120) sizing at Foot Locker.
7. PUMA MB.04
Why We Love It: LaMelo Ball has a loyal legion of young fans thanks to his otherworldly play style and signature PUMA sneakers. Stand out in the "Be You" colorway this year.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the PUMA MB.04 in adult and kid sizing ($80-$125) at Foot Locker and PUMA.com.
6. Jordan Luka .77
Why We Love It: Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand have teamed up on an outdoor basketball shoe that offers unmatched durability and style.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Luka .77 in adult ($105) and kid ($80) sizing at Nike.com.
5. Nike Vomero 5
Why We Love It: The Nike Vomero 5 is richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic leather and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways of the Nike Vomero 5 in adult and kid sizing ($80-$136) at Foot Locker.
4. adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low
Why We Love It: Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe has dominated the NBA for two seasons. The adidas AE 1 Low can make a sneaker statement in school.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas AE 1 Low in adult ($110) and kid ($100) sizing at adidas.com.
3. New Balance Coco CG2
Why We Love It: Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam title in her second signature shoe. The New Balance Coco CG2 is ready to start the year off on the right foot.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can shop Gauff's signature tennis shoe collection in adult and kid sizes ($64-$160) at NewBalance.com.
2. Nike A'One
Why We Love It: A'ja Wilson's first signature hoop shoe has been a smash hit. The Nike A'One features one of the freshest silhouettes at a great price point.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike A'One in adult ($115) and kid ($90) sizing at Nike.com.
1. adidas Dame X
Why We Love It: Damian Lillard's tenth signature sneaker is his best yet, arriving in a handful of exciting colorways at an unbeatable price.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Dame X in adult ($90) and kid ($70) sizing at adidas.com.
