Kobe Bryant's WNBA-Themed Nike Slides Are Just $42 Online
Every athlete and sneakerhead has their collection of favorite shoes, yet they often revert to wearing the same pair of slides everywhere. It is one of life's great mysteries.
So, if you are going to wear a pair of casual slides, it is important to make sure they are comfortable and stylish. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line just came out with a new pair of Offcourt Slides perfect for hoopers.
The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides recently dropped in a WNBA-themed colorway to coincide with this weekend's launch of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' colorway. The drop celebrated the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Luckily, the slides are still in stock.
The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides "WNBA" colorway dropped on Friday, July 18. Online shoppers can still find the slides for $42 in almost every adult size on the Nike website.
Inspired by Bryant's iconic WNBA hoodie, the slides sport an eye-catching shade of Safety Orange capped off with the signature Kobe logo in Metallic Silver.
A closer look shows the forefoot strap even sports a snakeskin-inspired pattern that is similar to the upper on the Nike Kobe 6 basketball shoe.
According to Nike's product description, the Offcourt Slides are designed to help you relax and recharge. They feature an innovative, dual-layered foam and soft lining on the strap that ensures a gratifying, full-foot experience.
The model has a contoured footbed that cradles the foot, while dual-density foam adds plush underfoot cushioning and stability. Its soft strap and binding on the upper offer total comfort.
Meanwhile, the deep flex grooves bend with your foot for a natural feel. The construction at the toe provides additional grip and support, while the concentric outsole adds multi-surface traction.
Bryant built an unmatched basketball and footwear resume in the NBA, but his post-playing career will be best remembered for elevating the women's game.
After an incredible All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, now is a great time for athletes and fans to buy a pair of the Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides in a colorway that honors the WNBA.
