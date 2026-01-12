Ice Cube Movie Inspired the Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Pink"

For over a month leading up to NBA on Christmas Day, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards previewed a festive green-and-red colorway of his second signature adidas basketball shoe.

While fans loved the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Christmas", which dropped in December, the NBA All-Star switched up his sneakers for the big day. Instead, Edwards debuted the "Pink" colorway.

Anthony Edwards debuts the Adidas AE 2 "Lucid Pink" 👀 pic.twitter.com/fYILrhmLi6 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 26, 2025

The "Pink" colorway shows playful confidence with an edge, proof that style and ferocity can coexist on and off the court. Simply put, keep it pretty before it gets gritty.

Thanks to adidas Basketball marketing executive and creative genius Miles Jackson-Cartwright, we know the inspiration for the colorway stems from a classic Christmas comedy.

we put the pink pair on to celebrate his favorite xmas movie - friday after next



s/o pinky and money mike — miles (@_M5JC) December 28, 2025

Jackson-Cartwright shared on X that the "Pink" colorway is a nod to Ice Cube's movie Friday After Next. He explained, "We put the pink pair on to celebrate his favorite Xmas movie - Friday After Next. S/O Pinky and Money Mike."

It makes perfect sense. Pink's pink-and-black suit and Money Mike's red-and-black suit informed the stylish sneaker. Of course, adidas and Edwards both have Money Mike (played by Katt Williams) on their team.

the intention is always there, big dawg! pic.twitter.com/mgaRLSxWg2 — miles (@_M5JC) December 28, 2025

Earlier this season, adidas dropped a withering ad starring the comedian, where he destroyed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse sneakers in a hilarious monologue. Converse is yet to answer back.

Luckily for fans, they will soon be able to get their hands on the shoes. The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Pink" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, January 17.

The shoes have a retail price of $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com. In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from five other exciting colorways of Edwards' second signature sneaker.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Lucid Pink" is releasing on January 17 😤 pic.twitter.com/6NOgj1eB2Y — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 9, 2026

Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 include a Propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. The Articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.

Meanwhile, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combines rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort, responsiveness, and long-lasting freshness on and off the court.

Anthony Edwards switches it up and debuts his “Lucid Pink” adidas AE2 for NBA Christmas 💞 pic.twitter.com/44lhk1kL0x — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 26, 2025

