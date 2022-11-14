Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Wears Iconic Adidas Shoes

Skip to main content

Isaiah Simmons Wears Iconic Adidas Shoes

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons wore affordable Adidas shoes before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Week 10 of the NFL season did not disappoint with the games or pregame outfits. The Arizona Cardinals picked up a 27-17 road win against the Los Angeles Rams yesterday.

Since the Cardinals were in Hollywood, it was only fitting that they dressed like stars. Not only did linebacker Isaiah Simmons record seven tackles and a pass deflection, but he put together one of the best outfits of the week. 

Thanks to the Instagram account @Blitzfits, we were able to learn something about how to dress in Los Angeles. Simmons wore a Gucci shirt, denim jacket, jeans, and a pair of classic Adidas shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about Simmons' footwear.

Adidas Gazelle

Red and white Adidas soccer shoe.

View of the Adidas Gazelle 'Scarlet Cloud White.'

Simmons wore the Adidas Gazelle in the 'Scarlet Cloud White' colorway. The old-schools were released in July 2022 for $150. According to StockX, the shoes have an average resale price of $180.

The Adidas Gazelle has been around since the 1960s. Its iconic silhouette lends itself to any occasion. Simmons balanced his outfit with the iconic shoes and proved that not all kicks have to be expensive or overhyped.

The Cardinals picked up a much-needed win yesterday and are still alive in the playoff hunt. As long as their defense plays the way it did yesterday, anything is possible. Tell us what you think about the Cardinals' chances and Simmons' pregame outfit on Twitter. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

