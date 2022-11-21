Ezekiel Elliott Wears Purple & Gold Before Playing Vikings

Skip to main content

Ezekiel Elliott Wears Vikings Colors before Epic Game

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wore a Louis Vuitton jacket and Nike Dunks before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Week 11 of the NFL season separated several contenders from pretenders. One example is the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas embarrassed Minnesota 40-3 in front of a stunned crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.

There are plenty of Cowboys players deserving of credit. But we would be remiss if we did not highlight the work Ezekiel Elliott put in on Sunday afternoon. Elliott rushed 15 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Several Cowboys players added insult to injury by rocking purple pregame outfits before smacking Minnesota. However, Elliot arguably did it best. The 3x NFL Pro Bowl running back wore a Louis Vuitton varsity jacket worth nearly $6,000 and matching Nike sneakers. Below is what fans need to know about Elliot's kicks.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'ACG Terra'

Purple, black, red, and yellow Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Nike SB Dunk Low in the 'ACG Terra' colorway.

Elliot wore the Nike SB Dunk Low in the 'ACG Terra' colorway. The skate shoes were released in July 2020 for $100. According to StockX, they now have an average resale price of $295.

The colorway was a tribute to the original Nike Air Terra ACG that debuted in 1991. The shoes feature a black upper with purple suede overlays and a red Nike Swoosh logo. The white-speckled midsole, orange detailing, and black outsole provide the foundation of the old-school shoe.

What are your thoughts on Elliott wearing Vikings colors before running all over them? We love it. A few years ago, James Harden and Adidas created a similar marketing strategy with the Adidas Harden Vol. 4 'Su Casa Mi Casa' colorways. 

Give us your hottest take on Twitter, and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what athletes wear on and off the field.

