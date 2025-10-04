Ja Morant Tried to Warn Fans About His Sold-Out Nike Sneakers
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's third signature Nike basketball shoe has been a smash hit. Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 in the 2025 NBA Playoffs and then went on the global "Make Them Watch Tour" this summer to promote the incredibly popular basketball shoes.
So far, the Nike Ja 3 has dropped in a handful of colorways, which have all sold out quickly. Much to the delight of sneakerheads, Nike allowed fans to customize their own colorways on its "Nike By You" website. Unfortunately, those shoes did not last long either.
Sold Out
Morant provided fans with a timely update on social media last night. Morant said the custom Nike Ja 3 sneakers were "selling out," which we did not even know was possible for personalized designs. As of this morning, the Nike Ja 3 is completely sold out on the "Nike By You" section.
However, it is not surprising given the popularity of the Nike Ja 3. The silhouette has reinvigorated Nike Basketball. Everything, from the Scratch marks to the diagonal Swooshes and mini-Ja logos, created the perfect recipe for a fan favorite hoop shoe.
As Nike points out in its product description, the mesh upper creates the perfect canvas for Morant to tell his story with each colorway. Fans can shop remaining styles of the Nike Ja 3 at Nike.com. However, the custom options are no longer available online.
Custom Colorways
While fans are excited to personalize their own pairs of the Nike Ja 3, the custom colorways started at $145 in adult sizes, which is a lot for the average consumer. That is why Morant took matters into his own hands.
Shortly after the Nike Ja 3 appeared on the Nike By You website on October 1, Morant asked fans to share pictures of their designs on social media. From there, Morant reposted several cool concepts, even paying for some that fans could not afford.
There is no telling how many pairs of custom Nike Ja 3 designs Morant has paid for, but it does speak to his character. It is also a reminder of why the NBA All-Star remains a fan favorite.
Free Shoes
Morant's generosity in buying shoes for his fans will never be forgotten. Free shoes from an NBA player are one of the coolest gifts a fan could ever dream of receiving.
Now, fans who missed out on the initial rush are eager to learn more about future drops. It is safe to assume the "Nike By You" customization options will reopen in the future, but it has not been announced.
Luckily, Morant has already previewed ten general-release colorways that will eventually hit shelves. Even better, fans can count on Morant to give them clear communication regarding his highly successful signature sneaker line.
The 2025-26 NBA preseason is just getting started, and Morant is already running away with one of the best sneakers in the sport. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
