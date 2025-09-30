Jalen Green Turns Down Multi-Year Adidas Sneaker Deal
Not only is Jalen Green starting a new chapter of his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns after an offseason trade, but he is also betting on himself in the footwear industry.
Green signed with adidas before his rookie season in 2021, even getting a signature logo last January (sometimes a precursor to a signature shoe). However, Green is parting ways with adidas.
According to footwear reporter Nick DePaula, Green has turned down a lucrative multi-year shoe deal extension with adidas. The 23-year-old is expected to wear a variety of sneakers from different companies, as he looks for his next footwear partner.
As DePaula points out, Green instantly becomes one of the NBA's top current sneaker free agents. Currently, there are not many established players who are footwear free agents. However, that could change.
It is normal for some sneaker deals to expire at the end of September, just like Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young's adidas contract did this time last year (Young eventually signed with Jordan Brand after briefly testing the market).
Where Green could end up is anyone's guess, but fans can expect many upstart brands to full-court press the rising star. Turning down a lucrative, multi-year sneaker deal most likely means Green wants to be the face of a brand's basketball division.
In addition to getting his own signature logo with the brand, Green also starred alongside Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams in the marketing campaign for the adidas IIInfinity Series.
Williams also got a signature logo, but got the honor of an international tour this past summer. The brand will no longer have to choose between marketing Green and Williams.
NBA fans and sneakerheads are already guessing where Green could eventually land, which is a fun practice. In the meantime, everyone can expect the fashion-forward star to rock a lot of heat on court while he weighs his options and negotiates with various companies.
With the new NBA season here, fans can count on more exciting sneaker storylines. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Footwear News
Lonzo Ball wore the Nike Kobe 5 "Aston Martin" on NBA Media Day.
The top 10 sneakers of NBA Media Day 2025.
The Nike LeBron 23 launches this week.
Austin Reaves unveiled his third sneaker on Lakers media day.