Jayden Daniels explains why he wore Nike Kobe cleats in NFL Playoffs
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is in the midst of a historic rookie season. Daniels and the Commanders are one win away from an NFC Championship and a spot in the Super Bowl.
Throughout the season, Daniels has electrified football fans with his play and style. The rookie quarterback has backed up his flashy custom Nike cleats with great performances.
Last week, Daniels led the Commanders to an upset victory over the Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. During the road game, Daniels wore custom Nike Kobe 6 cleats in a "Commanders" colorway.
Yesterday, Daniels was asked about his decision to represent NBA legend Kobe Bryant on and off the field. The 24-year-old did not hold back with his praise of Bryant.
Daniels said, "I just like the cleats; the cleats are fire. Kobe is my favorite athlete of all time. Especially growing up in Southern California, watching the Lakers, watching Kobe. So, that's kind of where the inspiration comes from. Just growing up, seeing that."
When asked what he found so exciting about Bryant, Daniels answered, "Just growing up, you just fall in love with his game, and who he is, and as I got older, you kind of fall in love with his mindset and everything like that, and just how he approached the game. He never cheated the game, he took it serious, and he gave it all every time he was on the court."
Bryant's sixth signature basketball shoe has long been considered the most iconic model from his legendary Nike line. Earlier this Fall, Nike officially redesigned the model for the football field and dropped it in "Grinch" and "Mismatch" colorways.
Additionally, college football programs like the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks have received player-exclusive colorways of the model. Daniels took matters into his own hands with the help of a custom artist, creating a custom colorway for the biggest game of his career.
The Commanders are onto the NFC Championship Game, and football fans cannot wait to see what kicks the rising star will wear in the most important game of his career. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.