Jalen Hurts Changed Cleats 4 Times in Eagles' Win Over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the New York Giants 28-3 on Sunday. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts truly left it all on the field. He completed 10-14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Hurts also cycled through his cleat rotation at a rapid pace. The NFL All-Pro quarterback signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in August 2023, and since worn several player-exclusive cleats on the field. But not all on the same day.
During Sunday's blowout victory, Hurts wore four different pairs of Air Jordan cleats. No one knows why, but the turf at MetLife Stadium is infamous to say the least. Below is a breakdown of Hurts' kicks.
Air Jordan 11
Hurts started the game in an eye-catching pair of all-gold Air Jordan 11 cleats. The Air Jordan 11 only drops once or twice a year in its original sneaker form and never in an all-gold colorway. The cleats came off quickly after Hurts was sacked early in the game.
Michael Jordan's 11th signature basketball shoe has transcended the sport to become a staple in the sneaker community. Jordan Brand has also reimagined the iconic model as a football cleat, which is highly popular in the NFL.
Air Jordan 5
Next, Hurts switched to an even rarer pair of cleats. He debuted the Air Jordan 5 football cleats in a player-exclusive colorway. The unreleased model sported a mix of Midnight Green, Black, and Silver. Unfortunately, it did not stay on Hurts' feet for long.
Jordan's 5th signature sneaker often fades in and out of popularity due to fashion trends. However, football (and baseball players) have done their best to bring the silhouette back into professional sports.
Air Jordan 1 High
Hurts' third pair of cleats was the Air Jordan 1 High in a Midnight Green and Silver colorway. It was another player-exclusive colorway designed specifically for the Eagles' signal-caller. But even these reliable kicks did not last long on the field.
The first installment of Jordan's legendary signature sneaker line is still considered the best by many fans. While it would be nearly impossible to wear these on a basketball court, Jordan Brand has popularized the model on the gridiron and the diamond.
Air Jordan 3
Lastly, Hurts wore the Air Jordan 3 in the 'Black Cement' colorway. Just before the start of football season, Jordan Brand officially announced that the model had been redesigned for the football field.
Since the Air Jordan 3 hit the football field, Hurts has worn various player-exclusive colorways. Even Jordan Brand-sponsored college football teams have rocked some amazing colorways of the kicks.