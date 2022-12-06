Jalen Hurts Pays Tribute to Philadelphia 76ers Legends

Skip to main content

Jalen Hurts Honors Philadelphia Legends with Shoes

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts honored Allen Iverson and Julius Erving with his pregame shoes.
Everyone who has ever visited Philadelphia can attest to the city's beauty and charm. However, the City of Brotherly Love reaches new heights when its professional sports teams are good. Currently, the 76ers, Eagles, and Phillies are all great.

Yesterday, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Tennessee Titans to improve to 11-1 on the season. The game ball must go to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

Before Sunday's game, Hurts wore a red Palm Angels tracksuit and a pair of Reebok sneakers. Sneakerheads quickly realized what Hurts was doing with his footwear. Below is everything fans need to know about Hurt's kicks.

Reebok Question Mid

White and red Reebok shoes.

A detailed view of the Reebok Question Mid in the 'Dr. J' colorway.

Hurts wore the Reebok Question Mid in the 'Dr. J' colorway. The shoes were released in July 2022 for $160. Fans can easily purchase the shoes at or below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

The Reebok Question Mid was the first basketball shoe from 76ers legend Allen Iverson's signature line. Reebok has released countless colorways of the classic hoop shoe over the years. However, this colorway honors another 76ers great - Julius Erving. 

The shoe is all white with red and gold detailing. It is perfectly suited for two NBA legends. Hurts deserves props for his sneaker and sports acumen. The 24-year-old might have the best sneaker collection in the NFL.

We want to hear your thoughts on the Reebok Question Mid. Give us your hottest takes on Twitter. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, updates, and interviews.

