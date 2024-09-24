Jamal Murray Unveils New Balance Shoes in Foot Locker Campaign
The 2024-25 NBA season is quicky approaching, and everyone is gearing up for another historic year. Players, brands, and retailers are ready to put their best foot forward.
Foot Locker and New Balance are celebrating the launch of two new exclusive colorways of the WRPD Runner with a global campaign featuring brand ambassador and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.
The NBA All-Star is an athlete who continues to pave his own path on and off the court. Murray seamlessly models the WRPD Runner in the newest campaign.
Rooted in FuelCell performance and design, the WRPD Runner pays homage to New Balance's running heritage while pushing the boundaries with a futuristic take on the classic running-inspired design.
The new WRPD Runner will be available in Linen/Sea Salt/Dolce and Harbor Grey/Concrete/Sea Salt colorways. The collection launches globally exclusively in select Foot Locker stores and online beginning Tuesday, October 1.
Earlier this month, Murray headlined the release of the New Balance TWO WXY v5 - the latest installment of the brand's flagship basketball shoe. With basketball season right around the corner, fans can expect to see more of Murray making moves on and off the court.
