Ja'Marr Chase Debuts Deion's Cleats in Bengals Colors
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Monday Night Football's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders was a thriller. While the Bengals lost 38-33, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had himself a game.
Not only did Chase rack up six receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns, but he also debuted some of the best cleats of the NFL season.
Chase's standout performance came in a pair of Deion Sanders' retro Nike cleats. Below is a detailed look and breakdown the Nike Vapor Edge 360 DT in the 'Bengals' colorway.
Nike cooked up a player-exclusive colorway of Sanders' cleats for Chase. The NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver has regularly worn many of the best cleats the brand has to offer.
Chase's 'Bengals' colorway sports a white upper, orange claw marks, and black Nike Swoosh logos. The exquisite cleats perfectly complemented some of the best uniforms in the NFL.
While Chase's colorway will never be released to the public, online shoppers can buy Deion's shoes on the Nike website and find his cleats on the sneaker resale website StockX.
We are just three weeks into the NFL season, and Chase has already set the bar very high for the rest of the league. Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.