Josh Jacobs Drives Packers Fans Wild With "Cheesehead" Cleats
It was not the most aesthetically pleasing game, but the Green Bay Packers picked up a hard-fought 30-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
If there is one thing Green Bay fans appreciate more than a hard-nosed run game, it is a player who celebrates the team's culture. Packers running back Josh Jacobs provided 43 yards on 14 carries in Sunday's win.
Even better, Jacobs grinded out tough yards in a pair of custom 'Cheesehead' cleats. His kicks were a nod to the team's loyal fans and their cheesy headwear. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the running back's amazing cleats.
Jacobs wore the Nike Vapor Edge 360 in a custom green and yellow colorway. The custom cleat artist I am Luke Dangler painted a cheese design on the upper, which was contrasted with a green base with black Swoosh logos.
Jacobs wore Nike during his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He stayed with the brand when the Oakland (Las Vegas) Raiders selected him as their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
This is not the first time Jacobs has teamed up with Dangler on a pair of custom cleats. In December 2022, Jacobs wore a pair of beautiful cleats inspired by iconic animated television show The Simpsons. Somehow, the two collaborative partners keep upping their game each season.
Week 3 of the NFL season is not over yet, but it will be hard for any player to top Jacobs' cheesy Nike cleats. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.