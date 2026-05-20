James Harden's Adidas Shoes Are Up to 30% Off Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of an epic battle against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The bright lights of Madison Square Garden shone extra bright on Cavaliers guard James Harden's signature adidas shoes in Game 1 of the series, and they just became more affordable for fans.

The adidas Harden Volume 10 launched in December 2025 and has since dropped in several exciting colorways. Now halfway through its production cycle, Harden's shoes have gone down in price. Below is a detailed breakdown of the shoe and the shopping deal.

Shopping Information

The adidas Harden Volume 10 "Imma Be a Star" colorway. | adidas

Each new colorway of the adidas Harden Volume 10 has a retail price of $160 in adult sizes. Currently, fans can buy three colorways ("Matte Purple," "All-Star," and "Hell Cat") at a 20% discount and one colorway ("Imma Be a Star") at a 30% discount at adidas.com.

Harden is not only the most tenured athlete on the adidas Hoops roster, but he is the face of the brand's basketball division. Adidas always implements its best performance technology into Harden's sneakers, and getting a pair at a discount is a major steal.

Tech Specs

The adidas Harden Volume 10 "Matte Purple" colorway. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Tech specs for the adidas Harden Volume 10 include a new version of Boost with an innovative midsole cushioning system that delivers springy energy return. The rubber outsole offers reliable grip, perfect for cuts and step-backs. However, this shoe is meant for indoor, hardwood courts.

The most notable part of the shoe's build is the synthetic upper with COLD CEMENT construction. Underneath, a soft textile lining adds an extra layer of comfort. These performance basketball shoes are meant for getting buckets and looking good while doing it.

Design Details

The adidas Harden Volume 10 "Hell Cat" colorway. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Harden's signature sneaker line always pushes the envelope forward with its fashionable designs. That, combined with Harden's incredible production each season, keeps the sneaker line from getting stale.

The great thing about the adidas Harden Volume 10 is that it's true to adidas and Harden's vision. Both parties like futuristic, fashionable designs, and they seem to play incredibly well off each other.

James Harden x adidas

The adidas Harden Volume 10 "All-Star" colorway. | David Richard-Imagn Images

After starting his career with Nike, Harden signed a massive 13-year, $200 million signature sneaker deal with adidas in 2015. Harden could enter sneaker free agency late in 2028, but he said he wants a lifetime contract with adidas.

It seems like the partnership has been wildly successful for both parties. From Arizona State to China, Harden and adidas continue to make basketball shoes fun again. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.