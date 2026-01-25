Adidas Drops James Harden x Arizona State Collaboration

LA Clippers guard James Harden has been the face of adidas basketball for over a decade. After ten installments, Harden's signature sneaker line with adidas continues to push fashion trends forward in the basketball world.

Harden's alma mater, the Arizona State Sun Devils, also benefits from its partnership with adidas. In the past, adidas has supplied the Sun Devils basketball team with player-exclusive Harden sneakers. But never Harden-branded uniforms - until now.

Adidas designed James Harden-branded gear for Arizona State. | adidas

Harden, adidas, and the Sun Devils basketball team proudly unveiled an epic collaboration. The Sun Devils debuted new Harden-branded basketball jerseys designed by adidas.

The black uniforms feature maroon block font with gold detailing. The "Sparky" mascot logo and Harden's signature logo provide the finishing touches on the uniforms.

The collaboration also includes warmups and shoes. While the player-exclusive adidas Harden Vol. 9 will not be released, everything else from the collection is available on the Arizona State Bookstore and adidas websites.

The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball jersey. | adidas

The Arizona State University Sun Devils Basketball James Harden Long Sleeve Shooting T-Shirt is already marked down from $70 to $56 on the school's website.

The Arizona State University Sun Devils Basketball James Harden Shorts ($65) and Arizona State University Sun Devils Basketball James Harden #13 Replica Jersey ($100) are also available online.

This collaboration coincides with the newly released adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Hellcat" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 is designed to offer flexibility and comfort. The adidas Boost technology in the midsole delivers a springy flex and energy return. These shoes also come with a snug fit for extra comfort, while a rubber outsole provides traction.

Harden began his career with Nike before signing a massive 13-year, $200 million signature sneaker deal with adidas in 2015. He could enter sneaker free agency late in 2028. However, Harden has already expressed his desire for a lifetime contract with the brand.

Adidas pulled off a similar collaboration with Donovan Mitchell and the Louisville Cardinals. Hopefully, we see more epic crossovers between the NBA and NCAA. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Derrick Rose's jerseys and sneakers return with limited-edition drops.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway is sitting on shelves after its release date.

Jordan Brand ends Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.

Stephen Curry debuts the ANTA KAI3 for Kyrie Irving.

Shaq's retro Reebok sneakers dominated release day.