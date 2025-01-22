Adidas Officially Launches James Harden's 9th Signature Sneaker
NBA superstar James Harden and adidas basketball have enjoyed a tremendously successful partnership. For almost a decade, Harden’s popular signature shoe has had a well-earned reputation for ballers and collectors for its bold, innovative silhouettes that have taken the sneaker world by storm.
The rollout for Harden's highly anticipated ninth signature sneaker began with mysterious posters popping up around Los Angeles. Then, the LA Clippers guard debuted the model in spectacular fashion on the court.
Continuing to build on the legend of Harden and the legacy of the brand, the adidas Harden Vol. 9. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the basketball shoes.
The Harden Vol. 9 “Cyber Metallic” will officially launch on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com and select adidas stores.
With his latest signature shoe, the Harden Vol. 9. is designed for players who live for the game's biggest moments.
It also captures Harden’s ‘Under No One’ philosophy exemplifying his “unapologetic attitude on and off the court that encourages the next generation of basketball icons to stand out.”
According to Harden, the Harden Vol. 9 is built for peak performance on the court and for those who want to make a fashion statement with their new fit. “You can put on a fit with them and look fly at dinner or rock them on the court and drop 40,” Harden said in a statement.
The specs of the Harden Vol 9 continue the evolution of the series with a full-length Lightboost midsole that gives ballers lighter and greater energy returns. Air Vents with Grid-mesh ventilation openings enhance the breathability and flexibility of the shoe to provide peak comfort.
Also, the Multi-Directional Traction offers a radial traction pattern for a quick change of direction and pace to make moves at the drop of a dime. The rubber outsole gives you all the traction needed “to pull up and drain threes from deep.”
So far this season, the adidas Harden Vol. 9 is a favorite of a new wave of NBA players including Jalen Williams and Lu Dort just to name a few.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.