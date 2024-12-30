Jayden Daniels Rocks Travis Scott Cleats in Commanders Win
Not only has Jayden Daniels locked up the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, but the 24-year-old has also helped get the Washington Commanders back into the postseason.
Last night, Daniels led the Commanders to a 30-24 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Daniels put up 350 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns in custom Travis Scott x Air Jordan cleats.
While Travis Scott has worked with Nike and Jordan Brand on several collaborations, the rapper has never officially worked on football cleats with the brands. So, Daniels took it into his own hands with a custom colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low.
Daniels started his night by arriving at Northwest Stadium wearing Scott's first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand - the Jumpman Jack in the "Mocha" colorway.
The casual sneakers were released in November 2024 for $200 and have an average resale price of $375 on StockX.
Even more impressively, Daniels laced up a custom pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low cleats in Commanders colors. The quarterback has worn similar colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low before, but not with the signature reverse Swoosh logos on the sides.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, there are no Travis Scott x Air Jordan cleats coming out anytime soon. Even if they did, it would be nearly impossible for the average consumer to find them at the retail price.
The silver lining is that the Air Jordan 1 is available in sneakers, golf shoes, baseball cleats, and football cleats on the Nike website. Creative fans can customize their kicks like Daniels did for Sunday night's primetime game.
