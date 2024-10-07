Travis Kelce Wears 'Playoff' Air Jordans to Chiefs/Saints Game
The NFL saved the best for last. The final matchup from Week 5 of the regular season is a Monday Night Football showdown between the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints.
While it is still early in the year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is taking a playoff attitude to the game. Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium wearing an iconic pair of Michael Jordan's signature sneakers.
Thanks to Chiefs social media team, we can see Kelce arrived in style. The perennial Pro Bowl tight end wore the Air Jordan 8 in the 'Playoffs' colorway.
The sneakers were originally debuted on the court during the Chicago Bulls' successful quest for a three-peat in 1993. Since then, Jordan Brand has re-released the retro basketball shoes periodically over the years.
The Air Jordan 8 'Playoffs' were last released in September 2023 for $210 in adult sizes. They now have an average resale price of $246 on StockX.
Last month, Kelce said he planned to wear the Air Jordan catalog in chronological order. However, he has skipped over the Air Jordans 5, 6, and 7. It is a surprising move, but we trust Kelce's sneaker knowledge and sense of fashion.
Kelce's choice of footwear continues to serve the rumors that he will leave Nike after this season (perhaps for Jordan Brand). Only time will tell, but Kelce would be a major signing for some lucky sportswear company.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond