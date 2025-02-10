Jordan Brand Airs Philadelphia-Inspired Ad Celebrating Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts
As if defeating the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs was not challenging enough, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts accomplished the feat amid constant doubt from the naysayers.
On Sunday night, Hurts led the Eagles to a dominant 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Hurts won his first Super Bowl and first Super Bowl MVP Award.
Shortly after the game, Hurt's footwear sponsor, Jordan Brand, launched a new commercial titled "Love, Hurts." Below is the video in Jordan Brand's Instagram post, and a breakdown of the Hurts' significant role within the company this season.
In the 30-second video, Hurts is seen excelling on the field while maintaining his poise off the field. The narrator calls out the haters for doubting his status in the league, skill level, play style, and wrong predictions about Hurts.
The commercial concludes with Hurts smiling on the stage after the Super Bowl as confetti flies through the air, with the message, "Love, Hurts." Philadelphia legend Teddy Pendergrass's song "Love T.K.O." provided the backdrop for the authentic ad.
It was truly fitting that Hurts and Jordan Brand came out on top this season. Hurts has played a key role in the brand's year-long celebration of the Air Jordan 1. It has been 40 years since the NBA tried to ban Michael Jordan's black and red shoes, only for the sneaker line to eventually transcend the sport.
As part of the campaign, Jordan Brand has launched commercials and viral stunts that reimagine sneaker history without the Air Jordan 1. However, the first move of the bold marketing involved Hurts on December 23. Hurts broke the NFL dress code by wearing Air Jordan 11 cleats in two-toned green colors.
The NFL slapped Hurts with a fine for his multi-colored Air Jordans. Naturally, Jordan Brand paid the fine. In an official statement, Jumpman said, "We're paying the fine" and "You can't ban greatness."
During last night's game, Hurts debuted the Air Jordan 1 in the player-exclusive "Unbannable" colorway. The red and black cleats continued the theme of the campaign with black bars over the Swoosh logos as a nod to the original Nike commercial from 1985.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.