Jordan Brand Just Created Classic NBA All-Star Game Uniforms
Basketball fans are always nostalgic for old-school uniforms. However, Jordan Brand just unveiled the 2025 NBA All-Star Game uniforms, which are instant classics.
For the eighth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. This year's threads are a perfect tribute to the Bay Area, the association, and hoops history.
Drawing inspiration from the vibrant cultures of San Francisco and Oakland, the three NBA All-Star uniforms bridge the connections between Bay Area communities and feature a color palette that pays homage to the host team, the Golden State Warriors.
Navy & Light Blue Uniforms
- A design pattern along the side of the jersey and shorts represents the roots of Oakland’s iconic oak trees.
- The belt buckle on the shorts features an image of an oak tree.
- The vertical font on the jersey is inspired by Oakland’s theater district.
Red Uniforms
- The side pattern highlights the cable car lines that wind through San Francisco.
- The belt buckle on the shorts showcases an image of the city’s famous cable car.
- The jersey font reflects the movement of a cable car as it climbing over San Francisco's hills.
Shared Features Across All Uniforms
- The 2025 NBA All-Star star logo is prominently displayed on the right chest, incorporating bridge lines reminiscent of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges.
- "74th Annual" is featured above the black jock tag of every jersey.
All uniforms are crafted with NIKE Dri-FIT ADV Technology. The Jordan Brand Swingman NBA All-Star jerseys and shorts will be available for purchase following tonight’s TNT draft, across NBAStore.com, Nike.com, and select retailers around the country.
The Jordan Brand 2025 NBA All-Star Game uniforms will debut during the 74th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco. The game will air on TNT in the United States and reach fans in 214 countries and territories in 60 languages.
As previously announced, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will feature a new mini-tournament format, with the 24 NBA All-Star selections divided evenly into three teams and the fourth team comprised of the Castrol Rising Stars Champions.
TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will serve as honorary general managers and will draft their teams tonight on TNT ahead of the network’s doubleheader that features the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Warriors (10 p.m. ET).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NBA and beyond.