Nike, Jordan, & Converse Plan to Dominate NBA All-Star Weekend
There are several important days on the sports calendar for the sneaker industry, but nothing can compare to the hype surrounding NBA All-Star Weekend.
Every year, footwear companies showcase the best they have to offer on basketball's biggest stage. However, NIKE Inc. has already set the bar high with its newly announced plans to dominate the festivities in San Francisco, California.
NIKE, Inc. is dominating NBA All-Star Weekend, displaying its dedication to the game with exclusive events, exhibitions, and product drops across its industry-defining portfolio of Nike, Jordan Brand, and Converse.
Drawing on their distinct legacies in basketball performance, innovation, and culture, the three brands’ presence in the Bay Area reminds them of their unparalleled position at the vanguard of the game — fueling the future of basketball with a shared commitment to growing the sport, supporting hoopers at all levels and creating best-in-class basketball product.
Nike Showcases the Future of the Game at All-Star Weekend
Nike will celebrate All-Star Weekend by showcasing basketball’s future at the brand’s Future Game experience. Nike Basketball athletes of the past and present will appear throughout the weekend, and local designers will create product customizations exclusive to the event.
Nike will also debut its new Black Label Collection in the Bay Area during All-Star Weekend. The all-black line cuts out noise and is unified by materials that embody each silhouette’s namesake athlete.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Victor Wembanyama. The quantity of each silhouette coincides with the year each Nike athlete was born.
The Nike Black Label Collection also features the new G.T. Cut 3 Turbo, which leverages the most advanced technologies built for the quickest players in the game. The full collection launches February 14 at Future Game, Nike San Francisco (278 Post St.) and Foot Locker’s NBA All-Star experience (150 Powell St.).
Nike will also unveil several classic silhouettes, restyled to meet the moment of today: Nike Zoom KD 4 colorways that honor Durant’s mother, Wanda, and the team colors he wore while earning his scoring titles.
Among the drops are a galaxy-inspired Nike Air Foamposite One with constellation graphics, flight tags and glow-in-the-dark outsoles; and Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk Low models that nod to the 2000 NBA All-Star Game, the last played in the Bay Area, and take cues from that era’s “We Believe” team.
Jordan Brand Shows Out for Bay Area Basketball Community
Four decades after Michael Jordan stepped onto the NBA All-Star stage for the first time, Jordan Brand will invite the Bay Area to experience what the Brand has always known: Greatness is unbannable.
Creating the next 40 years of greatness alongside the next generation of athletes and sneaker fans, Jordan Brand will bring the best it has to offer to the Bay Area — showcasing sport, competition, and sneaker culture with exclusive drops, immersive exhibitions, community showcases, and more.
At the center of Jordan Brand’s Bay Area presence will be the Jordan Fam Fest: the ultimate celebration of the Brand’s culture, legacy, and family, built in collaboration with Oakland icon Marshawn Lynch on February 15.
Ahead of the Fam Fest, some of the country’s best young hoopers will take over the Bay Area as Jordan Brand’s Link Academy joins other top youth teams on February 14 at the Nike EYBL Showcase at the Future Game experience.
The best of Jordan Brand retail will also appear throughout the Bay Area, with expressions of all the greatness the Jumpman inspires on display at Shoe Palace locations in San Francisco’s Union Square (February 14 – 16) and on Oakland’s Telegraph Avenue (February 11 – 17).
The Union Square experience will feature the latest women’s streetwear products and experiences, including an exclusive drop of the new Jordan Brand Women’s Brooklyn boot, while the latter will include more exclusive product launches and a one-of-one premium retail experience.
Converse Celebrates Basketball & Skateboarding Culture
Converse will round out NIKE, Inc.’s All-Star Weekend presence by blending its distinct legacies in basketball and skateboarding to deliver programming that celebrates both pastimes’ intersections with style, art, and culture, leaving a mark on the Bay Area that extends far beyond the final buzzer on February 16.
The centerpiece of Converse’s All-Star Weekend activation will be an immersive brand experience influenced by its Creative Director of Basketball, NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Bringing fans closer to Gilgeous-Alexander as an athlete and creator, the studio space at 300 Grant Ave., just off Union Square, will feature Converse product customization, exclusive apparel and footwear, and surprise guest appearances on February 15 and 16.
In addition to unveiling an expansion of the UN Skate Plaza, Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse will join forces with Foot Locker to demonstrate their commitment to the game with complementary exhibitions February 13 through February 16 at Foot Locker’s NBA All-Star experience.
