Bronny James Wore Historic Nike LeBron Shoes in Summer League Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their California Classic campaign on Sunday with a 103-83 win over the Miami Heat. Even better, Bronny James made his highly anticipated Summer League debut.
James started the game and provided the most memorable highlight of the exhibition, grabbing a steal and sealing it with a fastbreak dunk. Check out the video posted by SportsCenter on Instagram below.
While the steal and jam were great, the sneaker community was excited by James' choice in footwear.
To mark the special occasion, James did not wear the latest and greatest pair of basketball shoes from the Nike LeBron signature line. Instead, he threw it back with the Nike LeBron 20 in an unreleased, player-exclusive colorway that has special historical significance.
James wore the Nike LeBron 20 in an all-coral colorway that was originally debuted by LeBron during his legendary appearance in the 2022 Drew League. The style never released and got an official name, so it has become the 'Drew League' colorway.
It has been a long time since the Nike LeBron 20 drove fans wild during the summer of 2022. It was easily the most exciting shoe from the Nike LeBron line in a decade, and was worn by LeBron when he became the league's all-time leading scorer.
The Nike LeBron 23 will launch this fall, but fans can shop James' signature sneaker collection on the Nike website. Seeing the Nike LeBron 20 back on an NBA court is a breath of fresh air for sneakerheads.
