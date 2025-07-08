Nike Unveils Sabrina Ionescu's 3rd Signature Basketball Shoe
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is not only a WNBA champion but a trendsetter in the footwear industry. Since the launch of her signature line, Ionescu's incredibly popular basketball shoes have taken over men's and women's basketball at all levels.
Building on the incredible success of Ionescu's first two signature sneakers, Nike has officially unveiled the highly anticipated third installment.
The Nike Sabrina 3 is a consistent yet refined feel for hoopers worldwide in a silhouette that champions quality craftsmanship and tells a deeper story about Ionescu herself.
Release Information
The Nike Sabrina 3 accompanying apparel collection will be available July 24 at Nike.com and select retail locations. Shoppers can buy Ionescu's signature sneakers for $135 in adult sizes and $100 in big kids' sizes.
According to the brand, the Nike Sabrina 3 is the "new go-to sneaker" for hoopers around the world who are constantly sharpening their skills to master every facet of the game.
After launching the "Blueprint" colorway, the sneaker community can expect several exciting styles to hit shelves that tell familiar and new stories.
Tech Specs
Inspired by textile weaving and embroidery that nod to Ionescu's Romanian roots, the Nike Sabrina 3 is a work of art that is as dependable and consistent as its predecessors.
The model is lightweight, responsive, and secure. Mesh pleats throughout the upper serve dual purposes: defining the standout style of the new silhouette while housing cables that span the midfoot, providing enhanced containment, strength, and support.
This innovative system of containment pairs with the beloved combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 midsole familiar to fans of Sabrina’s footwear, reprising the comfortable ride and consistent court feel from her first two signature silhouettes.
The vertical, off-axis Swoosh logo, representing the glass ceilings Ionescu continues to shatter, returns on the medial side of the silhouette. Meanwhile, a new traction pattern with a concentric “S” design celebrates Sabrina more than ever.
Details
"I know every single basketball player who puts on the Sabrina 3 will continue to see and feel the work that we’ve put in to create the best performance shoe that we can," Ionescu said.
"This shoe represents so much of me, from the vertical Swoosh that we’ve had since the Sabrina 1 to the design touches personal to me. I hope it inspires all hoopers, especially young girls, helping them continue to break down barriers and believe in themselves."
The Nike Sabrina 3 pairs seamlessly with Sabrina's third signature collection of Dri-FIT apparel, which includes unisex pants, hoodies, full-zip sweatshirts, and reversible shorts and tops, as well as T-shirts for women, men, and kids.
All of the hooper's essentials from Ionescu's apparel collection are built to her exact specifications, whether she's refining her game, on the go, or recharging at home, making each piece a seamless addition to every athlete's wardrobe.
The Sabrina 3 also recalls Nike's commitment to creating the future of basketball footwear, with best-in-class silhouettes that span the spectrum of feel, accentuating the way athletes utilize their athleticism as a competitive advantage.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the running world and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Sabrina Ionescu is a global sneaker icon after her Nike Asia Tour.
Sabrina Ionescu wants Serena Williams to wear her Nike shoes.
WNBA stars shine in hilarious adidas Dame X commercial.
Watch: The Nike Kobe 5 'Caitlin Clark' commercial is epic.
Caitlin Clark debuted the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "The Bellas" for her pet dog.