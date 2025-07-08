Stephen Curry & De'Aaron Fox Embark on 2025 Curry Brand World Tour
In addition to being two of the most feared players in the NBA, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox are building a global sneaker empire for Curry Brand.
Last summer, Fox hit the road for his frirst-ever international tour. Today, Under Armour and Curry Brand announced their marquee basketball initiative of the summer - the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour.
Curry Brand—Stephen Curry's basketball footwear and apparel line under Under Armour—is going global, returning to Asia for multiple stops and hosting Curry Camp in both the U.S. and China.
This world tour will bring the original Curry Camp concept overseas for the first time, alongside Curry Con, the brand's first-ever basketball culture convention.
2025 Curry Brand World Tour Athletes Agenda
August 13-15: Stephen Curry in San Francisco, California.
August 13-14: De'Aaron Fox in Tokyo, Japan.
August 15-16: De'Aaron Fox in Hong Kong, China.
August 16-17: De'Aaron Fox in Xi'ian, China.
August 18-20: Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox in Chongqing, China.
"I'm incredibly excited for this year’s tour—not only to host Curry Camp in San Francisco but also to bring it to Asia for the first time," said Curry.
"I'm thrilled to return to Asia this summer with Curry Brand and Under Armour, making stops in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Xi'an before joining Stephen in Chongqing," said Fox.
Curry Camp: Where Dreams Come True
The brand’s world-renowned Curry Camp will return for its ninth year in the U.S. and, for the first time, expand to Asia.
The first session will take place in San Francisco, featuring elite talent from across the U.S. Curry will spend three days mentoring these athletes before traveling to Chongqing to host the first-ever global Curry Camp.
There, top young athletes and passionate grassroots players from all across Asia will come together for the opportunity of a lifetime.
Curry Con: Where Culture Meets Court
The tour will also introduce the inaugural brand culture convention Curry Con. This dynamic 3-day fest in Chongqing, open to all fans across Asia, will serve as a hub for innovation and fan engagement fostering a vibrant community around the brand.
Attendees can explore interactive exhibits, discover the latest product innovations, engage in sports sessions with athletes, and delve deep into the brand's rich history, core values, and forward-thinking vision for the future of sport.
Local community impact series will be activated across Oakland, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Xi'an, and Chongqing from August 13 to August 20.
Curry and Fox participate in a variety of cultural exchange moments and community outreach programs, including school visits, court ambushes, and store activations, to better understand the cultural roots of the region and build authentic connections.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
