Josh Jacobs Debuts Simpsons-Inspired Cleats

Josh Jacobs' Cleats Inspired by The Simpsons

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs showed off custom cleats featuring The Simpsons characters.
Week 14 of the NFL season started off with a bang on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Rams edged out the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16. Whenever a team narrowly loses a must-win game, there is often plenty of blame to go around.

However, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is absolved of any criticism. Jacobs carried the ball 27 times for 99 yards and one touchdown. The contest would have never been so close if not for Las Vegas' running game.

Of course, our focus is always on the players' footwear. During warmups, Jacobs debuted one of the best pairs of custom cleats we have seen all year. Below is everything fans need to know about Jacobs' one-of-one Nike cleats.

The Simpsons

View of custom cleats featuring The Simpsons characters.

A detailed look at Josh Jacobs' cleats.

Jacobs is clearly a man of culture with a deep understanding of the finer things in life. Despite only being 24 years old, the NFL Pro Bowl running back is a fan of The Simpsons.

The longest-running show and most important cartoon of all time was already in its tenth season when Jacobs was born. Luckily for fans, the feel-good show is still going strong into its 34th season.

The well-respected artist I AM Luke Dangler painted The Simpsons characters in Raiders jerseys with several other nods to the show scattered throughout the cleats (Mmm, donuts).

Fans of the cleats should definitely give the artist a follow on social media and keep up with the work Jacobs is putting in on the field. We cannot wait to see what the two partners come up with next. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

