Justin Jefferson's Under Armour Sneakers Are Selling Out Fast

Out of all the cleat coverage we do, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of my favorites to write about because he loves fashion as much as football. The last time I covered J.J., his shoes paid tribute to LSU and his Louisiana roots.

This time, the Bayou Bad Boy went all in on his own style. Under Armour built him a Star-Studded player-exclusive cleat, and now that look has moved to a sneaker: the Star-Studded HB-Lo.

Jefferson's Football Legacy

The UA Spotlight Icon Low Justin Jefferson 'Star Studded' colorway. | NFL

Most of you know Jefferson's story by now. Few schools wanted the kid from St. Rose, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers did, and he won a national championship. Since Minnesota drafted him, he has made his case as the best receiver in football.

He led the league with 1,809 yards in 2022, took home Offensive Player of the Year, and has four Pro Bowls to his name. Last season, he passed Randy Moss for the most receiving yards by any player through his first six seasons. This year, he's chasing his seventh straight 1,000-yard season, and he's doing it in style with Under Armour.

Dual Release

The UA Spotlight Icon Low Justin Jefferson 'Star Studded' colorway. | Under Armour

This season, Jefferson takes flight in the Star-Studded PE, and this cleat is something to talk about, folks. It's all-black and covered in rhinestones. The print has his signature "JJ" logo, an airplane for JJets, and a fleur-de-lis for Louisiana.

Here's what makes this release special. Most player exclusives stay on the field. Jefferson brought a lifestyle shoe to match, the HB-Lo, in black patent leather with the same details. You can show out on the field and in the street.

As a player, I love this. It's one of those PEs that makes me want to get back in the game just to show up at pregame and pull these out. For my sneakerheads who want to shine on game day, this is the shoe you can't miss.

Performance Technology

The UA HB-LO x Justin Jefferson. | Under Armour

The cleat is built for speed. Its upper mixes materials to hold up through the season and keep the foot locked in. UA HOVR foam sits underfoot, absorbing impact and giving energy back with each step.

The cleat plate is shaped around how the foot moves, helping receivers accelerate and cut on a dime. The HB-Lo takes its build from the court. It has a soft sockliner, an EVA midsole for cushioning, a padded heel collar, and a chunky rubber outsole for grip.

Shopping Information

Justin Jefferson's Under Armour dual release. | Under Armour

The Star-Studded PE cleat is available at UA.com for $160. The limited-edition Star-Studded HB-Lo retails for $120 and is available now exclusively at UA.com. Jefferson upped the ante with this one, and both pairs are already selling out fast. Only limited sizes remain on release day.

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