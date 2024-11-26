Kansas Jayhawks Unveil New Adidas Sneakers for Duke Game
Sure, the Maui Classic is underway in Hawaii this week. However, all eyes will be on tonight's highly-anticipated matchup between the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and 11th-ranked Duke Blue Devils.
When the Jayhawks take the floor in Las Vegas, some of their players will wear brand-new adidas sneakers courtesy of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Over the past year, Edwards' first signature sneaker has taken the basketball world by storm. Naturally, Kansas was one of the first college basketball programs to receive a player-exclusive colorway.
The team previewed their kicks on social media ahead of the big game. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the adidas AE 1 Low 'Kansas' colorway.
The 'Kansas' colorway sports an all-blue upper with an icy blue rubber outsole. The only contrast is the white adidas logo on the back heels and the official Kansas University branding on the tongue tab.
Before Jayhawks fans get too excited, this is a player-exclusive colorway that will not be released to the public. Chalk it up as one of the many perks of playing for the bluest of blue blood programs.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the adidas AE 1 Mid and Low on the adidas website and other select retailers. The shoes range from $90-$110 in kids and adult sizing.
It is more than just an important nonconference game for Kansas and Duke; it is a battle between adidas and Nike schools.
Both teams will bring their lace up their best kicks for the nationally-televised game, but adidas already has a leg up on their competition.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from college basketball and beyond.