Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Versatility with His Shoes

Some people may see the narrow corridors of NBA arenas and think nothing of it. Players see it as an opportunity to show off their best pregame outfits. The practice has spawned countless social media accounts and podcasts aimed at documenting the players' tunnel fits.

Of course, stars that play for the most popular teams often get the most recognition. However, we would be remiss if we did not spotlight the work Karl-Anthony Towns is putting in on a nightly basis.

Sure, the Minnesota Timberwolves center is averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season. But he is also showing incredible range with the sneakers he rocks before games.

Nike Air Force 1 'Off-White'

Earlier this week, Towns wore a low-key outfit with shoes that were anything but tame. Towns wore the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 in the 'White-Sail' colorway. The shoes were released on Halloween Day 2017 for $170. According to StockX, they now have an average resale price of $2,796.

The classic silhouette was redesigned in collaboration with Virgil Abloh's Off-White imprint. It was in the very early days of the late-great fashion designer's collaborations with Nike.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Surplus

Towns is both a sneakerhead and a man of the people. After wearing the highly-expensive kicks, he followed it up with some of the most affordable shoes on the market.

Towns wore a black pair of the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Surplus. Fans of the old-school shoes can easily purchase a pair for $80 on the Converse website. In less than a week, Towns displayed incredible range with his kicks.

