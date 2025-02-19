Kawhi Leonard's 4th signature New Balance shoe sports tropical vibes
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has returned to action, and the vibes are immaculate. Not only do basketball fans get to see Leonard help the Clippers make a playoff push, but they also get more colorways of his fourth signature sneaker.
New Balance and Leonard's latest colorway of his signature KAWHI IV shoe in Purple Punch and Signal Pink, launched globally earlier this month for a suggested retail price of $160 in adult sizes.
Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes on the New Balance website. Athletes and fans should act fast, as Leonard's loyal legion of fans always make sure his kicks sell out online.
This newest colorway combines a rich Purple Punch with a vibrant Signal Pink – bringing an eye-catching version of Leonard's signature silhouette to the hardwood.
This is the first colorway to debut in 2025 from Leonard and New Balance, celebrating the start of a new chapter with the NBA Champion's return to the court.
The KAWHI IV captures the unmistakable skill and style of Leonard, featuring a low-top silhouette that’s built for explosive performance with a modern edge.
The KAWHI IV combines New Balance’s responsive FuelCell technology with a carbon fiber plate for increased energy return and explosiveness on the court.
The latest update offers a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic overlays, providing necessary lateral support to make quick cuts on the court. The final touch is added with custom packaging featuring wormhole graphics.
