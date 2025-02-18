Michael Jordan's ritual inspired the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts"
Michael Jordan may have grossed out his Tune Squad teammates in the movie Space Jam when he told them about his game-day ritual. But wearing his college practice shorts underneath his game shorts remains a cool story from his playing career.
Even better, the interesting anecdote inspired a new colorway for one of Jordan's most iconic sneakers. The Air Jordan 3 is back and better than ever in the "Lucky Shorts" colorway.
Fresh off of the NBA All-Star Weekend, Jordan Brand is keeping its foot on the gas with a new release of the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts." Below is a detailed look and breakdown of one of the weekend's most anticipated sneaker releases.
The Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, February 22. Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the Nike SNKRS website, Nike SNKRS app, and Foot Locker.
The retro basketball shoes will be available in full-family sizing: adult ($200), grade-school ($150), pre-school ($90), and toddler ($75). Eager fans can skip the lines and find the sneakers on trusted resale websites before or after the official release.
The "Lucky Shorts" colorway pays homage to Jordan's tradition of wearing his UNC Tar Heels practice shorts under his game shorts for the Chicago Bulls (and eventually the Washington Wizards).
The colorway features a full-grain leather upper in Summit White. Photon Dust appears on the suede overlays, while Legend Blue and Hydrogen Blue accents pay tribute to the Tar Heels.
While some old-school fans may prefer the "Nike Air" logo on the heels instead of the Jumpman logo, the designers made it up with cool attention to detail throughout the shoe.
Most notably, the message inside the tongue: "Air Jordan. XL (87-88). Do not machine wash. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Do not iron design."
Basketball fans will know that Jordan played for the Tar Heels in the early 1980s, but the Air Jordan 3 did not launch until 1988 (hence the message inside the tongue).
Jordan wore the model when he won his first league NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in 1988. Since then, the shoe has transcended the sport to become a staple in the rotation of sneakerheads worldwide.
Jordan Brand continues to celebrate "40 Years of Greatness" and this weekend's release only adds to the lore. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
PUMA just dropped Mac McClung's slam dunk contest sneakers.
Jayson Tatum's All-Star sneakers were inspired by Jay-Z's "Blueprint."
LeBron James didn't get to wear "Captain Planet" shoes in NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry's sneakers sold out after he won All-Star Game MVP.
Victor Wembanyama's luxurious "Black Label" Nike shoes are out now.