Jaime Jaquez Jr. breaks down his signature Jordan Brand logo
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a Southern California hoops legend who has thrived in South Florida. Jaquez has exceeded all expectations since the Heat selected him late in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Jaquez immediately made himself a valuable part of the Heat rotation, signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand, and debuted his signature logo last month.
While Jaquez is still far away from his own signature sneaker line, player-exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan 39 are the next best thing. Recently, Jaquez explained the meaning behind his "Triple J" logo. Below is a video from Sole Retriever and a breakdown of the logo.
Jaquez explained, "When I was a kid, I wanted to be an AND1 streetballer, so I gave myself the nickname 'Triple J.' So, I knew I wanted to do that if I were ever to make a logo."
Jaquez credited the Jumpman design team, "We had a team of people help create this with my creative input. Try to steer them in the right direction, and this is what they came up with. Three J's and in a triangular sort of thing. I just thought it looked cool."
It does look cool, and so do all of his player-exclusive colorways. Jordan Brand has showered the former UCLA Bruin with love despite being a young player with plenty to prove in the NBA. But then again, Jordan Brand prides itself in its family atmosphere.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Jaquez's player-exclusive sneakers are not being released to the public. However, online shoppers can find multiple general-release colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Jaquez has come a long way since his days of being doubted as an unconventional NBA prospect. With the help of Jordan Brand, his status continues to grow in the basketball world.
