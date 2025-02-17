Jayson Tatum's All-Star sneakers were inspired by Jay-Z's "Blueprint"
Every major sneaker brand and their athlete brought the heat to San Francisco for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. There were no misses on or off the court from any of the companies competing for consumers.
While fans continue to unpack the plethora of sneaker news from the weekend, one of the more intriguing stories was the inspiration for Jayson Tatum's All-Star Game kicks.
The Boston Celtics forward wore the Jordan Tatum 3 in the "Blueprint" colorway. While many people probably saw the blue colorway and thought it was a tribute to Tatum's alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils, it was actually deeper than that.
According to Tatum, it was a nod to rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z's 2001 album "The Blueprint." Plus, it was part of a larger conversation dating back to before his signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand was launched.
Tatum said of the all-blue shoes, "The Blueprint is the phrase we used when we started the conversation around me having my own shoe and my business within Jordan Brand," said Tatum. "It's a nod to Jay-Z, my favorite rapper and my favorite album."
The Jordan Tatum 3 "Blueprint" colorway was launched earlier today, on February 17, 2025. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes and $90 in big kid sizes on the Nike website.
The "Blueprint" colorway sports a beautiful blend of Pacific Blue, Game Royal, University Blue, and White. Graphics of hand-written notes appear on the upper with phrases like "Stretch," "Smooth," and "Locked in" standing out in white.
Like every other colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3, this model features a new upper that incorporates insights from athletes' on-court moves in the Nike Sport Research Lab, layering materials where they matter most for power and comfort, creating a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff on the hardwood.
Additionally, its Cushlon 3.0 foam and Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper's firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure, and a herringbone traction pattern propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime.
It has been an incredible run for Tatum: an NBA Championship, an Olympic gold medal, and now an All-Star Game victory. It it safe to assume he will continue to raise the bar based on his original blueprint for success.
