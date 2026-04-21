Kelsey Plum Leaves Under Armour, Hints at Next Sneaker Deal

After months of speculation, Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has officially left Under Armour. Throughout the offseason, Plum has worn adidas basketball shoes and apparel during Team USA practices and during Unrivaled games.

With the 2026 WNBA regular season right around the corner, Under Armour finally had to confirm the news on Tuesday in a statement first reported by Bleacher Report.

"We appreciate the partnership we've had with Kelsey and everything she's contributed," Under Armour said in a statement. "As we sharpen our focus and build for what's next, we're moving in different directions. We wish her the best."

Kelsey Plum holds the UA Breakthru 5 "Aura" colorway. | Under Armour

At this time, Plum has not yet officially announced her split with Under Armour. It will be interesting to see what she says about their breakup in the future. During her time with Under Armour, Plum was already an outspoken proponent of the American brand.

In January, fans first noticed Plum wearing adidas basketball shoes on the court. However, Under Armour maintained that it was an issue with the shoes causing Plum's change in footwear (a questionable marketing decision).

An Under Armour represenative told FOS at the time, "We were recently made aware of an issue impacting Kelsey's training and performance. We are working closely with her and her team on a solution to support her needs."

Kelsey Plum wears the UA Breakthru 5 'Gum Wall' colorway. | Under Armour

Plum wore Nike during her collegiate career with the Washington Huskies, and initially signed with Nike upon entering the WNBA. Plum first signed with Under Armour in 2022 at the height of her stardom and was the face of the brand's women's basketball roster.

Plum never received a signature shoe, but did collaborate with the Maryland-based brand on some really cool player-exclusive basketball shoes and casual sneakers. Additionally, she hosted the "Dawg Class," a women's basketball camp founded by Plum and sponsored by Under Armour.

Of course, Plum's departure comes in the wake of a major rebuild for Under Armour. Last November, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry abruptly split with Under Armour and became a sneaker free agent.

Kelsey Plum wears adidas in an Unrivaled game. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper briefly hit footwear free agency, only to re-sign with the brand. Under Armour seems to have no problems in baseball and American football.

Plum has not yet officially announced a new sneaker deal with adidas, but it seems like a safe bet with the WNBA season quickly approaching. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.