Kelsey Plum's Under Armour Shoes Honor Seattle's Gum Wall
Long before Kelsey Plum became a perennial WNBA All-Star, she was a college legend for the Washington Huskies.
Now, the Los Angeles Sparks guard has teamed up with Under Armour to honor her old stomping grounds just in time for her homecoming tonight. Plum officially debuted her latest player-exclusive Under Armour basketball shoes that are sure to excite hoopers, fans, and Seattleites.
Inspired by Seattle's famous Gum Wall, the UA Breakthru 5 'Gum Wall' colorway use a spectrum of bright colors to create a unique and fun design to match Plum's playful personality and creative style of play.
The UA Breakthru 5 'Gum Wall' colorway dropped earlier today (August 1) for $145 in adult sizes at UA.com.
The silhouette sports an off white upper with a pink and peach blended outsole. The shoe pops with random swirls, splatters, speckles of blue, green, and pink. This results in a joyful explosion of color created to mirror Plum's positive energy on the court.
The Under Armour logo stands out in hot pink alongside light pink lace loops. Meanwhile, a special sockliner with "KP" in bubblegum letters completes each shoe. This performance basketball shoe provides the perfect canvas to go crazy with color.
This is Plum's second player-exclusive shoe that Under Armour has made available to the public this season. Last month, the 'Plumberry' colorway sold out after WNBA All-Star Weekend.
The UA Breakthru 5 'Gum Wall' touts a breathable UA IntelliKnit upper, synthetic leather overlays, and a 3D-molded TPE-blend sockliner with low compression.
It also features a female-specific nylon shank designed for support. Meanwhile, the UA Flow cushioning technology is super-light, bouncy, and provides great grip.
The Sparks play the Seattle Storm tonight, so fans can expect to see Plum wear the UA Breakthru 5 'Gum Wall' colorway on the court very soon.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Rickea Jackson debuts the Skechers SKX Full-Court Press.
The Nike A'One drops in 'Team Bank' colorways.
Nike and Sabrina Ionescu renovated Barclays Center.
Sabrina Ionescu's Nike shoes took over The Tonight Show.