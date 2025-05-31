Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu Highlight WNBA's Unfair Rule on Sneakers
Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu have always been friendly rivals. They competed against each other in the Pac-12, WNBA, and the footwear industry.
Plum (Under Armour) and Ionescu (Nike) put their sneaker rivalry aside to help out Sparks rookie Sara Ashlee Barker. However, their generous acts highlighted a rule in the WNBA that puts Nike at an advantage over other brands.
Plum spotted Barker in some old Nike Sabrina sneakers and called Ionescu for some new kicks (just no Oregon Ducks colorways, said the Washington Huskies legend).
Plum recounted the story on her Instagram story and publicly thanked Ionescu. It led to fans questioning why Plum did not hook Barker up with Under Armour basketball shoes — she is the face of Under Armour Breakthru 5.
After seeing the discourse go in the wrong direction, Plum quickly clarified that Barker was not allowed to wear Under Armour on the court. Otherwise, she would have hooked up her teammate with Under Armour kicks a long time ago.
Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever did the research. In the WNBA's current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), players can only wear non-Nike sneakers if they have a qualifying shoe deal with an approved supplier.
The CBA states a "qualifying shoe deal" must include at least $5,000 in annual cash compensation and be filed with the WNBA League Office—either in full or with a summary of all material terms (excluding financial specifics)—no later than seven days before the start of training camp.
So, even if the sneaker free agent Barker signed with Under Armour today, she would not be allowed to wear a brand other than Nike until the start of next season. That is objectively unfair to the player and her brand. In the NBA, players switch sneaker brands midseason all the time.
This rule was ratified by the Players' Association in 2020 and is set to expire with the current CBA at the end of the 2025 WNBA season.
Sportswear companies have recognized the influence WNBA players have in the market, and almost all of the major brands have signed deals to become authorized suppliers to the WNBA.
Still, Nike remains the league's primary footwear partner under a long-term deal that was renewed in 2024 and runs through 2037.
Under the CBA, players can still wear non-authorized brands but without any visible branding (similar to the NFL's rule on cleats). Players without any qualifying shoe deal from an authorized or non-authorized brand must wear Nike.
Hopefully, the next CBA will allow players more flexibility with their footwear contracts. Not only is it the right thing to do by the players, but it benefits the entire industry. The more competition in a marketplace, the better it is for consumers.
Luckily, fans do not have to adhere to the WNBA's strict rules on footwear. Ionescu is a global sneaker icon, and her third signature sneaker is on the way. Meanwhile, Plum and Under Armour continue to elevate women's basketball and push the sneaker industry in the right direction.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the WNBA and beyond.
